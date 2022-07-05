Pamela Joy, 85, ‘couldn’t believe it’ after she was greeted by a cut-out of Rod Stewart in her room at Wellington Vale care home on moving in.

Helen Dunning, the home’s admissions advisor, arranged the gift after discovering Pamela’s love for the celebrity and wanting to make her feel at home.

It comes as part of the provider’s efforts to cater to the individual needs of their residents across the home including day trips, activities, food preferences and film choices.

Pamela Joy received a Rod Stewart cardboard cutout as a welcome gift.

Helen said: ‘We wanted to make Pamela feel at home from the moment she arrived.

‘I contacted her son and daughter before she moved in to ask if she had a favourite celebrity. I explained my plans for a life-size celebrity cardboard cut-out and they thought that Pamela, who has a great sense of humour, would find it funny if Rod Stewart was there to greet her in her room.

‘Pamela absolutely loved this gesture – she laughed so much when she walked in and saw Rod Stewart.’

Speaking on the surprise, Pamela said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I saw Rod Stewart in my room – the fact that Helen had even thought about that as a welcome gift amazed me. It really made me feel special.’

Wellington Vale at Darnel Road offers residential, dementia, nursing and respite care and has 80 en-suite rooms.