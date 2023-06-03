READ NOW: Fatal crash

The move has been welcomed by the leader of Portsmouth City Council who said it showed businesses had ‘confidence’ in the future of the city centre. The council has set a deadline of July 23 for reaching a decision on the application.

American fast food giant Wendy's wants to open in the former Burton unit in Portsmouth's Commercial Road

Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council and its cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, said he was aware of the chain’s interest in moving into the city but not where.

‘This really is a vote of confidence in Portsmouth by a huge international company,’ he said. ‘It will be fantastic to see a key corner unit come back into use with a business of the type we want to be attracting.’

Now Readers of The News have had their say about the move on social media. Phil Collins posted on Facebook: ‘Wendy's is on the better fast food chain restaurants. The chocolate shakes are the best.

Shopon Rahman said: ‘Just what we need more £15 burger and chips meals. If only there were companies that already did that sort of thing in the area.’

David McCallum wrote: ‘I went to the one in Brighton, it was absolutely rank. Just what Portsmouth needs, another fast food outlet. That's not exactly going to attract people to the town centre.’

Lisa Law said: ‘I love Wendy's. If they actually sell the same menu as abroad it'll be decent. That's not a bad location either, since there's a few shops coming to life there finally

Sonia Garrity posted: ‘I used to enjoy Wendy's when we lived in the states.’

Marion Mowle said: ‘We have nothing to offer in Portsmouth town. What is wrong with our council?? Why don't they listen to the people. No more charity shops or fast food.’

Julie Ashcroft wrote: ‘We need shops to shop in before we stop for lunch.’

Mark Nicholls said: ‘Better a shop being used rather than an empty eyesore, Loved Wendy's at Waterloo station back in the 80s especially after a trip up north watching the Shots.’

Keith Moffett: ‘We need a proper town centre with more than just charity and vape/mobile phone repair shop. If only rents and rates weren't so high, if only the parking wasn't so expensive then retailers wouldn't just open at retail centres away from the centre of the town.’

Lance Miller: ‘So it will be good to see one of the many empty shops taken up, but like a lot of people have said how about trying to invest some time and money to attract the bigger shops that will bring people to Portsmouth. As much as it pains me you only have to look down the road at Southampton to see how it's done, even Cascades is slowly becoming empty.’