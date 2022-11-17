When will Christmas light switch on events take place across the Portsmouth area and where?
Here’s when Christmas lights will be switched on across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant.
As winter approaches and minds turn towards Christmas, families across the country turn their attention towards some of the big events that are taking place.
Christmas lights are a big part of the festivities and so the switch on begins the countdown to the big events. Here are a few Christmas light switch on parties happening around Portsmouth if you want to start feeling festive.
Portsmouth
Commercial Road will switch on its lights first on November 17. From 5pm the event will be hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins, with panto stars such as Channel 4's First Dates' Grant Urquhart joining a cast of local performers.
There will also be a Christmas market.
Southsea
Southsea will then host its big Christmas switch-on from 5pm on November 24. Palmerston Road’s Love Southsea market returns filled with locally made gift ideas.
December 1 at 5pm is Cosham’s turn to step into Christmas with a big switch on finale, hosted by Mark Collins and a range of panto stars.
Gosport
From 2.30pm on November 27 Gosport’s Christmas switch on party will just be getting started. Stage performances will feature songs from Frozen, Aladdin and the Greatest Showman. A lantern parade is also planned, ahead of the high street’s illuminated of festive light.
Fareham
West Street’s lights are turned on by Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mike Ford on Saturday, November 19 at 5.30pm, with the day starting at 10am. This year’s theme is The Nutcracker, with thousands of residents set to be entertained by performers both on the main stage and along the street.
Emsworth
At 5.15pm in St Peter’s Square on December 1 people will get the chance to meet Santa, browse the local stalls, listen to carol singers and watch the Cantando Choir perform. All before switching on the lights and catching a glimpse of the famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree.
Waterlooville
A procession and lantern parade will begin at 4pm November 26 proceeding carols around the Christmas tree. The tree’s lights will then be switched on at 5.30pm.
Portchester
Food stalls, Christmas performances and meeting Father Christmas will be the highlight of this event. Starting 4pm on December 2 the first performance will be music from Trinity Ensemble. Performances from local schools, choirs and groups will then follow the switch on at 5pm.
All events are free entry.