The Wickham Festival returned at the weekend as beautiful sunny conditions greeted festival-goers in Shedfield between August 1 and August 4. Alongside the weather there were some incredible performers from local bands and legendary acts.
Suzi Quatro headlined the Friday night with Tony Christie closing the festival as the headline act on the Sunday. It was a particularly strong line-up this year with performances from Levellers and Seth Lakeman further highlights for those attending.
While the music was the main attraction there was much more besides, including live comedy, dance displays , and over 40 craft stalls.
Here are some amazing photos of people enjoying Wickham Festival:
