Wickham Festival 2024: Pictures of an incredible weekend as fans enjoy sun and music including brilliant performances from Suzi Quatro and Tony Christie

By Joe Williams
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:22 BST
Music lovers were treated to four days of fantastic live musical performances at a popular annual festival.

The Wickham Festival returned at the weekend as beautiful sunny conditions greeted festival-goers in Shedfield between August 1 and August 4. Alongside the weather there were some incredible performers from local bands and legendary acts.

Suzi Quatro headlined the Friday night with Tony Christie closing the festival as the headline act on the Sunday. It was a particularly strong line-up this year with performances from Levellers and Seth Lakeman further highlights for those attending.

While the music was the main attraction there was much more besides, including live comedy, dance displays , and over 40 craft stalls.

Here are some amazing photos of people enjoying Wickham Festival:

Tony Christie closed the Wickham Festival with a headline slot on Sunday, August 4.

Tony Christie closed the Wickham Festival with a headline slot on Sunday, August 4.

A number of morris dance groups showcased their skills at the festival.

A number of morris dance groups showcased their skills at the festival.

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Sue and Stephen Bradbury from Swanmore. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2918)

Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Sue and Stephen Bradbury from Swanmore.

Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales enjoyed the festival with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7).Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2962)

Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales enjoyed the festival with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7).

