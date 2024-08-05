The Wickham Festival returned at the weekend as beautiful sunny conditions greeted festival-goers in Shedfield between August 1 and August 4. Alongside the weather there were some incredible performers from local bands and legendary acts.

Suzi Quatro headlined the Friday night with Tony Christie closing the festival as the headline act on the Sunday. It was a particularly strong line-up this year with performances from Levellers and Seth Lakeman further highlights for those attending.

Here are some amazing photos of people enjoying Wickham Festival:

1 . Wickham Festival 2024 Tony Christie closed the Wickham Festival with a headline slot on Sunday, August 4. Photo: Andrew Blondell

2 . Wickham Festival 2024 A number of morris dance groups showcased their skills at the festival. Photo: Matthew Clark

3 . Wickham Festival 2024 Wickham Festival 2024 got underway at their new arena site in Shedfield on Thursday, August 1. Pictured is: Sue and Stephen Bradbury from Swanmore. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2918)

4 . Wickham Festival 2024 Helen and Vic Grout from Wrexham, North Wales enjoyed the festival with (l-r) Killian (8), Maizie (5) and Lilith (7).Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2962)