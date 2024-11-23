Wightlink ferry spotted struggling in rough seas off Portsmouth coast

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
A ferry was being thrust side to side as it struggled through Portsmouth harbour during stormy weather this afternoon.

Wightlink ferry struggles in stormy seas off Portsmouth coast | NW

The Wightlink ferry, which had been given the all-clear to operate amid 60mph winds and heavy rain in Storm Bert, was spotted in choppy waters making its way to Portsmouth from the Isle of Wight.

The ferry can be seen swaying sharply from side to side as it navigates large waves.

Tablets for sea sickness may have been needed for some passengers on board.

News you can trust since 1877
