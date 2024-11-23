Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to batter the region amid “dangerous” conditions.

Dramatic stormy weather at Southsea seafront. | Mark Cox

The Met Office has warned of “danger to life” across the south east including Portsmouth and Hampshire after Storm Bert hit around 9am and is not expected to depart until 9pm on Sunday.

A serious crash on the A34 involving a vehicle and a tree which is understood to have fallen down in the strong gusts has served to underline the yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

The Met Office said: “Strong winds due to Storm Bert likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption across southern England.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“South or southwesterly gales, locally severe gales are likely to affect many southern counties of England and south Wales coast this weekend.

“The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations. The strong winds will start to ease across the southwest England and Wales on Sunday morning, but may take until evening before easing across far southeast England.”

Here’s an hour by hour forecast for the Portsmouth area on Saturday:

At 2pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 57mph

At 3pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 58mph

At 4pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 57mph

At 5pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 56mph

At 6pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 56mph

At 7pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 55mph

At 8pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 54mph

At 9pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 53mph

At 10pm heavy rain is due with wind speed of 53mph

At 11pm moderate rain is due with wind speed of 52mph

Sunday will see an easing of the conditions with there just a 40 per cent chance of rain by 9am through to midday. Wind speeds remain around 53mph throughout the morning.