Driver dies after tree hits car on A34 amid 'danger to life' weather warning
Police were called at 7.47am after the tree had fallen on a black Mercedes E350 on the A34 southbound carriageway, between Kings Worthy and Winnall. The driver of the car, aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning which said there was a “danger to life” as Storm Bert hit the region.
A police spokesperson said: “A driver of a black Mercedes E350 - a man in his 60s - was confirmed deceased at the scene. His family have been informed by our officers. A silver Skoda Kodiaq was also damaged but no other injuries were reported.
“Lengthy lane closures have been in place while emergency services work at the scene and we want to thank motorists for their patience.
“We would now like to speak to anyone with information about this incident and particularly anyone with relevant dash cam footage.
“If you have information please call 101 quoting reference 44240510454 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”
