Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday, May 10.
Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, have been married for 11 years and have two primary-school aged children.
Mrs Thwaite said: ‘The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.’
Joe said he was working on Tuesday and by 4pm he thought he ‘better buy a ticket’ because he was aware of the jackpot.
He said he regularly buys tickets, adding: ‘I normally buy them when it’s a good amount, so when there’s a lot of money I’ll put it on. I use the app, and have a quick check a couple of times a week and I’ll put it on.
‘But generally my luck is pretty terrible, to be honest with you.’
His wife Jess added: ‘He tries to convince me to buy them thinking I’ll have more luck, but actually it’s him.’
The record was previously held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170 million in October 2019.
The new record-breakers mark the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109 million jackpot from the draw on February 4 claimed a few days later.