But Hampshire police said they are still unable to confirm the identities of the two people found dead in the council flat on Estella Road, Buckland, on Wednesday last week. The force confirmed a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs – with her still under suspicion currently.

Mystery still surrounds what happened after officers were first called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s at 10.40am. Later, officers on patrol came across a man in his 60s in Centaur Road who needed help, before he was taken back to the same flat. When police went in with him at 4.20pm they found the body of a woman in her 60s.

Police presence at Estella Road, Buckland, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Giving an update on the investigation, a police spokeswoman said: ‘The woman we arrested remains under investigation and our enquiries are ongoing – we are still awaiting post mortem results for the two deceased. We’re not in a position to confirm their identities at the current time.’

The drugs arrest has sparked concerns of a possible bad batch in the area. But police, moving to calm fears, said they were ‘not linking this investigation to any others at the current time’ and had received no feedback from the NHS and ambulance service of ‘any incidents that could be connected’.