Samantha Tanner from Wave 105 Cash for Kids does a wing walk dressed as Wonder Woman

On Saturday, August 28 Samantha Tanner, charity manager of Wave 105 Cash for Kids, a charity supporting disadvantaged children along the South Coast, walked the skies dressed as Wonder Woman to raise funds for the organisation.

The charity called for brave participants to take part in an exhilarating aerial adventure as well as raising money for the children’s charity.

Not only did charity manager Samantha decide to join the action, she also went above and beyond by walking the wings of the plane dressed as the comic book favourite, Wonder Woman.

Samantha Tanner

Samantha said: ‘If I am asking others to do it, I thought it was only right for me to do it myself.’

Whilst the morning itself proved too cold to wear the costume alone, Samantha endured the low temperature at great heights like a true wonder woman.

Along with eight fellow wing walkers, Samantha faced her fear of heights at Compton Abbas Airfield and collectively raised almost £10,000 to provide extra support to disadvantaged children.

A poster by the plane

‘Money raised will be used in our grant rounds to help local disadvantaged children in the south. It was a great day out, very chilly in the morning, exhilarating, slightly scary but I would do it again in an instant.’ said Samantha.

The organisation offers various forms of aid to schools and families from all over the South, such as extracurriculars, counselling and trips, supporting children with educational or personal needs.

‘The pandemic has affected everyone and we know children have had a really difficult time. Our Cash For Kids grants support our local hospitals, children’s charities, groups and clubs and help to make these children’s lives that little bit better,’ said Samantha.

In 2021 alone, Cash For Kids has administered £40,000 worth of grants to 21 different causes across the south, including a £2,500 grant to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, used to buy sensory toys for children with special needs visiting the Accident & Emergency Department.

Funds that Samantha and others raised from the wing walks will allow Cash For Kids to continue providing grants and working with initiatives to provide support to local children year-round.

To make a donation or find out more about the charity visit wave105.com/cashforkids

