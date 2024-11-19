Yehor Kremnov and Artem Horchuck | PA

Two young Ukrainian refugees who were "scared to talk" when starting school in the UK have said joining their local Scout group has helped them to learn English.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artem Horchuck and Yehor Kremnov, both six, arrived in Gosport in 2022 after their families fled Ukraine when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Yehor Kremnov and Artem Horchuck | PA

Since their arrival the pair have started school, joined their local Squirrels group, a younger branch of the Scouts, and are now integrated and thriving in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I started school I was scared to talk as I didn't know how to talk English," Artem told the PA news agency.

Artem, who came to Gosport from Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, met Yehor, from Kyiv, at 6th Gosport Squirrels after their families were both referred by their Ukrainian family support worker.

"England is really quiet. It's safe here," Yehor said. "We don't have rockets or shooting here. I can sleep more here.

"I like the Squirrels as I can learn more English, make friends and have fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mila Kremnova, Yehor's mother, says she is delighted that her son is able to grow up in a safe place and to have a normal childhood.

"Life is horrible for children living in Ukraine now," Ms Kremnova said. "Every day Ukraine is attacked and many, many buildings are demolished, and during this attack, children must be in the basement. Teachers must stop lessons, and children need to be underground.

"It is a horrible situation because children don't have a good life, they don't study and their mental health is awful. It is very bad for their future."

Ms Kremnova said that apart from Squirrels, Yehor has no other leisure activities so it is very important for his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yehor and Artem do different kinds of activities with Squirrels outside, for example, in the spring, we cleaned the beach, and last weekend, we took part in the parade in Gosport. The boys were so proud," she said.

"We parents also have the opportunity to communicate with other adults. It's our social life. We're so happy because our children are in a safe place and they have the opportunity to study and have a normal childhood."

Lisa Young, lead volunteer at 6th Gosport Scout Group, said: "We are thrilled that Artem and Yehor are having such a fantastic time at Squirrels with us.

"When they first joined, despite not knowing each other, they very much clung to their joint background but just over a year later they are completely different boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are confident, kind, brave and bold. Their friendship group has expanded at Squirrels, their ability to converse in English is amazing.

"And when it comes to activities, they thrive outdoors and enjoy everything Scouts brings them. The sky is the limit for them both and we're lucky enough to be supporting them to reach it."