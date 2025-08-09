Controversial plans to house asylum seekers in Waterlooville have been scrapped, with the accommodation “deemed unsuitable’”, after thousands protested against the proposals.

Havant Borough Council has said it has been informed by the Home Office that proposals to convert empty units into housing for asylum seekers will not go ahead.

Huge crowds filled the precinct | Alex Shute

Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, who formally submitted a rejection letter to the Home Office, previously dubbed the plans “wholly inappropriate” and said they would send the regeneration scheme “backwards”.

The plans would have seen the flats above retail units in London Road used to house 35 asylum seekers, sparking criticism amongst thousands of residents, who expressed fears they would be occupied by single men.

The Home Office previously said the accommodation would be “best suited for the use of couples, or single parents with young children. There is one single flat which would most likely be utilised for a single adult female”.

Last week (July 30), approximately two thousand people packed into Waterlooville precinct to protest against the plans, accompanied by campaigners and local councillors.

The protest came as the Home Office and its agent Clearsprings held an official consultation with Havant Borough Council over the suitability of the accommodation.

The plans were part of a wider bid to reduce the number of migrants being temporarily housed in hotels and disperse people equally across the country - a policy of successive governments.

Yesterday (August 8) Havant Borough Council said: “The Home Office considered the consultation response from HBC alongside other evidence and has decided not to purchase the property as the accommodation has been deemed unsuitable for asylum dispersal accommodation.”

Welcoming the news, Braverman said: “Thank you to the 10,000+ local people who signed my petition to stop these plans.

“Well done to the patriotic people of Waterlooville who took a stand for our community and for our country.”