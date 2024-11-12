Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new and improved play area is set to be installed at Cowplain Recreation Ground.

The equipment design has been influenced by a recent consultation with the local community to ensure the facilities in Padnell Road will be more suitable for children of all ages and abilities.

Havant Borough Council also worked closely with a student voice group from Horndean Technology College, giving students the opportunity to share their ideas and contribute to the design of the play area.

The site will be fully wheelchair accessible and will feature a range of new equipment that will encourage inclusive play and fitness – including a roundabout, swings, climbing frames, and sensory panels. The refurbishment has been made possible thanks to £129,308.41 funding secured from the CIL fund (Community Infrastructure Levy).

Councillor Gillian Harris, Cabinet Lead for Regeneration & Communities, said: "Past play area refurbishments have been successful in delivering what residents want, and have catered to the needs of the local community."

"Being able to play outside benefits the physical and mental wellbeing of children. We want to create play parks where children of all ages and a wide range of abilities can stay active and have fun with new, accessible equipment."

Works will be carried out by Kompan and are set to begin from November 25 2024. This project is the final play area refurbishment for the council's 2024/2025 programme. To find out more about the play areas in the borough, go to www.havant.gov.uk/play-parks-and-open-spaces