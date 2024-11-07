The future of a key empty site in Waterlooville is back under the spotlight after fresh plans for what it could accommodate were submitted to offcials.

The former BAE Systems Technology Park, now known as Waterloo Park off Elettra Way, has been earmarked for leisure use and facilities for the past decade with the site being suitable for facilities which cannot be accommodated in the town centre.

Restaurant, gym and leisure uses are being proposed as being suitable for the site, as measures to regenerate the town - where thousands of extra homes are being built - continues.

Since the site was originally pencilled in for leisure and commercial use, a McDonalds and Lidl have been built on the north east corner of the site, and planning permission for an Aldi, Costa and KFC has recently been granted planning permission on the north west corner of the site. This came despite calls for the Aldi to instead be accommodated at the empty Waitrose unit in the town centre at Dukes Walk.

Havant Borough Council approved plans to build a new KFC, Aldi, and Costa in Waterlooville. | Joe Williams

The southern end of the site at Waterloo park remains empty with the latest plan submitted to ensure that it remains available to redevelop.

Since 2014 the land has been allocated in the local plan - the council’s development blueprint - for leisure an economic use, and in 2021 outline planning permission approved giving permission in principle for the site to have different trade, retail, retail, leisure and food and drink uses.

With the timescale to implement these plans now expiring, developers have submitted new plans for a similar use for the site where nothing has yet been constructed - including for the supermarket unit to accommodate the approved Aldi.

The applicants have argued that the addition of another supermarket will not harm the town centre and that the empty unit at Waitrose was not suitable, especially as Waitrose was not actively looking for someone to take over its lease which runs out in 2026.

Details to support the planning application said: “The grant of this planning permission considered that the introduction of food retail on the Application Site was acceptable and that it would not have an adverse impact on the Town Centre. Furthermore, it was demonstrated that there were no sequentially preferable sites to accommodate the proposed development within the town.

“The permission has only recently been granted and is therefore extant and capable of being implemented within the next three years. It offers a developable fall back should the new application not be granted planning permission.”

Potential layout of Waterloo Park in Waterlooville | Contributed

The latest application provides no firm detailed plans for the layout of the site, though it does suggest a layout. However customer access via the carpark would be via Elettra Way, with service vehicles being able to access the site from Silverthorne Way.

The latest plans come at a time when Havant Borough Council is pushing forward with its regeneration scheme to boost the ailing town centre, with a huge revamp being undertaken at Wellington Way. Winchester City Council is also working alongside officials as thousands of homes are being built in the town which falls within its council boundary at Newlands - also known as Berewood.

To view or comment on the latest plans visit Havant Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application APP/24/00777.