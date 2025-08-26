Anti-racism group warns flag surge in Portsmouth is “not innocent”

A Portsmouth anti-racism group has said an upturn in Union Jacks and St George’s Crosses being displayed across the city is not innocent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The surge follows incidents of England flags being spray-painted on roundabouts in Hilsea and Southsea, as well as other areas across the city, later joined by flags hoisted on lamp posts in Fratton and Old Portsmouth.

The displays reflect a wider national trend – seen by some as an expression of patriotism, but by others as linked to the far-right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. George's Cross has been spray painted on the Fawcett Road Roundabout, in Portsmouth. Pictured is the Red Cross spray paint on the ground. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Simon Magorian, spokesperson for Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth, said the recent displays must be seen “in context” with the number of Union Jacks and St George’s Crosses waved at “nasty and unpleasant” anti-asylum protests.

“I think people putting these up are not doing it for inclusive patriotic reasons,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s innocent, some of these people might be foolish but I think the campaign behind it nationally is being run by people like Britain First – people know this, it’s not being run by little old ladies in Cheltenham, it’s being run by fairly unpleasant people.”

He also suggested the trend could be a response to the growing visibility of the Palestine flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England flags have been spray painted on the road markings in Peronne Road, Hilsea | Contributed

However, Reform UK councillor George Madgwick argued that pride in the nation’s flag is “positive” and should be encouraged “where possible.”

“I think there’s a sensible argument to encourage council authorities to look at installing them on public property, but I think that has to be done by the council.

“I don’t personally support spray painted flags on roundabouts but I do think it would be nice if the council looked at doing some professional pieces.”

He rejected the idea that the flag is inherently tied to the far right, suggesting those making such claims are “trying to cause more division than they’re trying to claim to resolve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madgwick added that the St George’s Cross carries different meanings for different people, saying it represents “our diverse culture” with people from different races, religions and backgrounds standing under it.

Portsmouth City Council, which is responsible for maintaining the highways, has been contacted for a comment.