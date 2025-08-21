Flag row continues as St George's Cross spray painted on mini-roundabout and road markings in Hilsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Residents in Hilsea woke up this morning to find a St George’s Cross painted on a mini-roundabout amid an ongoing national flag row.

The mini-roundabout and road markings in Peronne Close have been been spray painted overnight (August 21) to illustrate the St George’s Cross.

England flags have been spray painted on the road markings in Peronne Close, Hilsea over night.placeholder image
England flags have been spray painted on the road markings in Peronne Close, Hilsea over night. | Contributed

The incident follows national reports of Brummies hitting out after Birmingham City Council announced English flags hoisted from lampposts would be removed. The flags were raised by locals as part of an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours.

Since the row sparked, there have been numerous reports of the cross being painted on roundabouts across the country, with Hilsea being the latest area for it to appear.

It comes amid increasing hostility in the area following a series of anti-asylum protests across the country and anti-migrant protests in Hampshire.

The Portsmouth City Council has been contacted for a comment.

