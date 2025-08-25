The St George’s Cross has been painted on a number of the city’s roundabouts and road markings amid an ongoing national flag row.

Fawcett Road is one of a number of locations were a cross has been painted - with reports of the St George’s Cross also have been painted in a number of locations across the city including North End and Southsea.

St. George's Cross has been spray painted on the Fawcett Road Roundabout, in Portsmouth. Pictured is the Red Cross spray paint on the ground. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

It follows the spray painting of the mini-roundabout and road markings in Peronne Road in Hilsea last week.

The incident follows national reports of Brummies hitting out after Birmingham City Council announced English flags hoisted from lampposts would be removed. The flags were raised by locals as part of an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours.

Since the row sparked, there have been numerous reports of the cross being painted on roundabouts across the country, with Hilsea being the latest area for it to appear.

England flags have been spray painted on the road markings in Peronne Road, Hilsea | Contributed

It comes amid increasing hostility in the area following a series of anti-asylum protests across the country and anti-migrant protests in Hampshire.

Some people have called the action ‘patriotic’, while others associate the action with the far-right - with swastikas and racist profanity also graffitied in some areas.

Portsmouth City Council, which is responsible for maintaining the highways, has been contacted for a comment about the number of additional instances of the St George’s Cross appearing.

Previously a spokesperson had told The News that Peronne Road, at the roundabout with Peronne Close and Arras Road, would need to be closed to remove the flags painted there.

The said: “We are aware of the unauthorised markings on the mini roundabout and road surface in Peronne Close, Hilsea. These markings will be removed.

“They do not comply with national traffic regulations and may cause confusion for road users. To carry out the removal safely, we will need to temporarily close the roundabout.”