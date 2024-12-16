The Bangladeshi flag was raised in the centre of Portsmouth today to mark the nation’s anniversary of independence.

Residents of Bangladeshi descent and other cultures gathered in Guildhall Square for the ceremony this morning (December 16). Victory Day is the national holiday commemorating the defeat of the Pakistani Armed Forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War, a conflict where hundreds of thousands of people were killed.

The Bangladeshi government puts the figure at three million. Liberal Democrat councillor Abdul Kadir, of Baffins ward, told The News: “Today we gathered to celebrate Victory Day for Bangladesh, which is 53 years of independence. On this day, three million people sacrificed their lives to achieve this day, a nation called Bangladesh which we are so proud of. It was a brutal nine months of war, where civilians took up arms for independence. It’s a very important and emotional day for Bangladeshis. I’m proud to be here to celebrate this very special occasion.”

British-Bangladeshi residents living in Portsmouth gathered in Guildhall Square to celebrate Victory Day, a holiday honouring Bangladeshi independence. | Habibur Rahman

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, met with other local councillors and members of the Bangladesh Welfare Association - who organised the event. Cllr Kadir said he was a young lad when he witnessed refugees fleeing their homes, houses being burned and “so much struggle”.

He added: “I have witnessed the fear of death. When you see the world globally now, it brings my memory back of how the war affects you. I was very young, only eight years old, but the memories are still there.” It will stay with me forever. I have witnessed the Pakistani army burning the villages and other things.”

Bangladesh Victory Day being celebrated in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, today (December 16). | Habibur Rahman

Lord Mayor Jason Fazackarley and some local councillors gathered outside Portsmouth Civic Offices for a special flag raising ceremony organised by the Bangladesh Welfare Association to mark Bangladesh Victory Day on Monday 16th December 2024. | Habibur Rahman

The Bangladeshi Genocide, which especially targeted Bangladeshi Hindis in what was known as East Pakistan, involved the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Razakars. Militias targeted residents, with between 300,000 and 3m being killed, with between 200,000 and 400,000 Bengali women being raped by soldiers in a campaign of terror. The war is considered one of the most violent of the 20th century, causing an exodus of nearly 10m refugees.

Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, CO of Pakistan Armed Forces, signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971, paving the way for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to establish themselves as an independent nation. Portsmouth has strong connections with the country, with the foreign minister visiting in June 2022 as part of a diplomatic delegation.

Cllr Kadir said Victory Day will never be forgotten. He added: “It’s very important that people like us remember what happened and follow on to teach it to our next generation.”