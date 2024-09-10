A new task force is being created to look at events across the Havant borough and how they can be supported to attract more visitors to the area.

As part of Havant Borough Council’s work plan for the overview and scrutiny committee, the aim is to create or support events that will draw visitors into the borough and then review and evaluate the impact of those events. This will include events in Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

The task force will review how these events can be funded and resourced and report back to the overview and scrutiny committee.

Crowds at the Waterlooville fete earlier this year. Picture: Keith Woodland (230621-31)

The work of the overview and scrutiny committee’s task and finish group will help advise different departments involved such as the economic development service, the mayor’s office and community service. They will review the work of community service who work with economic development to host workshops with businesses to develop event ideas and planning and promote the benefits of business networks.

At least three members are required to form the group and no more than eight can form a task force group, members were told at a council meeting on Monday, September 9.

Five councillors put themselves forward which was agreed by the council officer as a good, small group. The group will be chaired by Cllr Andrew Briggs (Con, Cowplain) and include Cllr Mark Coates (Lab, Hayling Island), Cllr Daniel Berwick (Lab, Havant St Faith’s), Cllr Ann Briggs (Con, Hart Plain) and Cllr Sharon Collings (Reform UK, Leigh Park Central and West Leigh).

Emsworth Show which took place on bank holiday. Picture: Sarah Standing (260824-174)

Cllr Andrew Briggs declared his interest in running community interest company events, but Cllr Coates said it would be valuable expertise. The monitoring officer said she would discuss with him procedure and advise if there might be any conflicts of interest after the meeting.

The work plan represents the work of the scrutiny committee throughout the municipal year. The council officer advised that would be “challenging” with such little time for any task force to look into the landscaping and grass-cutting issues, raised by Councillor Keast in four weeks.

The decision on choosing the second task force was deferred until the next overview and scrutiny meeting as the council officers will be reporting back their findings on the Norse SE contract in three to four weeks.