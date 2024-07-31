Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fleet of electric buses will soon serve the local area following the approval of a new depot at the former News Centre site.

FirstBus submitted plans to build a depot for 100 all-electric buses, which have now received the green light occupying a large portion of the former News Centre, which was home to The News until the building closed in 2013. The building was demolished earlier this year to make way for the project.

New bus depot at the site of the former News Centre in Hilsea | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local ward councillor Russell Simpson expressed dismay at the demolition of the News Centre, calling it “a great example of 1960s post-war architecture”. He said that while he and local residents were not opposed to the depot’s construction, they were concerned about the removal of the building’s facade and the pond, which hosted yearly nesting moorhen birds and herons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simpson added that there was a “possibility” of retaining the facade, but FirstBus decided to submit an application for complete demolition “without notifying any councillors or residents”.

The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 200323-17)

He described it as disappointing that their efforts to protect the News Centre were “in vain,” as the new depot is not being built on the site of the old building.

He concluded by saying it is now clear that the facade was demolished “just so the land could be sold for profit”.

The new depot will be situated on the southern section of the former News Centre site, replacing the existing depot on London Road, located just 200 metres away on the other side of the road.

New bus depot at the site of the former News Centre | Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will primarily serve as a bus parking area and will feature 37 car parking spaces, including three designated for disabled drivers and 12 equipped with electric vehicle chargers.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, a planning consultant Ben Christian told the committee that the depot will provide “a significant enhancement” towards fighting climate change and offer “a wealth of substantial benefits to the public”.

Planning documents state that the 160 sqm of solar panels on the site will reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions “to zero, creating a highly sustainable development”.