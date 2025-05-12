Bin collection days are likely to change for many residents across the Fareham borough as part of an overall plan to simplify and improve its recycling.

‘Simpler Recycling’ will be coming into effect for all households across England from March next year as part of national legislation which aims to transform recycling by standardising waste collection.

To get ready for this, Fareham Borough Council is making changes to its waste collection routes to make them as efficient as possible which it says means that residents’ bin collection days are likely to change later this year. It is also planning to introduce new food waste collection bins ato borough residents.

By introducing these changes now, the council said it will be ready to increase recycling collections without any further collection day changes and mean that crews will be covering fewer miles each week.

Bin collection changes will be coming to the Fareham borough | Contributed

Executive Member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Ian Bastable, explained: “To prepare for the introduction of Simper Recycling, it is important that we change our waste collection rounds to make them as efficient and resilient as possible.

“While this means that residents’ bin collection days are likely to change, it is good news for Fareham as a whole, as it means that people will be able to recycle more, including food waste, directly from their homes. Making the rounds more efficient will also reduce our carbon emissions, in line with the Council’s commitment to being carbon neutral by 2030.”

Residents in the borough - which includes Fareham, Portchester, Stubbington, Hill Head, Titchfield, Park Gate and Warsash - have been told to continue to put their bins out according to their usual collection schedule until the new collection details are finalised and shared.

You can find up-to-date ‘bin-formation’ and collection dates at: www.fareham.gov.uk/bincalendar.