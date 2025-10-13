A call has been made for greater collaboration with Southern Water to help reduce sewage spills into local rivers and the sea.

Fareham Liberal Democrat councillor Alison West (Wallington and Downend) urged the borough council to invite Southern Water to attend a meeting to help build a more “constructive partnership”.

Cllr West said: “The purpose is simple, to strengthen collaboration between the company, this council, and our residents.”

She asked members at the Fareham Borough Council meeting on October 9 for support in bringing the motion that will now go to a future overview and scrutiny meeting for a decision.

Cllr West hoped that by inviting Southern Water formally to meet with the council, a stronger, more constructive partnership can be built that holds the water company to account, as well as ensuring that residents’ concerns are properly heard and acted upon.

The aim was to help the council, the water company and residents to be able to tackle flooding, sewage discharges, planning applications for homes and businesses and other infrastructure challenges.

She referred to a successful event attended by representatives of Southern Water at Wallington Village Hall that had taken place in July.

“It was a valuable step towards transparency and constructive engagement,” Cllr West said.

“But serious challenges remain. Wallington has endured years of under-investment in foul and surface water drainage, with flooding and sewage problems continuing to affect the village.”

Cllr Chrissie Bainbridge (Lib Dem, Portchester Castle) who seconded the motion said collaboration was essential for Fareham’s communities, local wildlife, and for those whose livelihoods and leisure depended on clean water.

She added: “Residents still experience frustration when pumps fail, pipes burst, or sewage outfalls impact our rivers.

“Building a positive working relationship with Southern Water will help restore confidence that constructive actions are being taken.”