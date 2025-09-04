Preparations underway for 'long term solution' after pipe bursts on Eastern Road - with work to commence next month

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
Preparations are underway to provide a ‘long term solution’ after one of the city’s busiest roads faced a burst sewer main, with work expected to start next month.

Southern Water has, this afternoon (September 4), confirmed that all northbound lanes are now open on Eastern Road, with one lane remaining closed on the southbound carriageway.

This comes after a sewer pipe burst yesterday morning (September 3), resulting a road closure close to the junction with Burrfields Road, which caused hefty delays.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “A diversion remains in place for the footpath as this is close to the immediate location of the burst.”

“We are now preparing for the repair of the rising main and lining of the sewer pipe to provide a long-term solution.

“We are aiming to start this work in October. This will give us time to order necessary equipment for the replacement and prepare costings. We will need to close one lane southbound to carry out this work.”

At the start of last year, drivers were faced with numerous road closures following a series of problems that arose from a burst pipe.

Southern Water has confirmed that yesterday’s incident is different to last year’s problem with the affected area located in a separate part of the pipe.

The spokesperson added: “The footpath will remain closed for safety reasons until we complete the replacement, diversions are in place during this time.

“We are working with Portsmouth City Council and keeping residents updated, in advance of our return to carry out the repair and lining of the rising main.

“We thank commuters and residents for their continued patience.”

For more information about the burst pipe in Eastern Road, click here.

