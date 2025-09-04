Preparations are underway to provide a ‘long term solution’ after one of the city’s busiest roads faced a burst sewer main, with work expected to start next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water has, this afternoon (September 4), confirmed that all northbound lanes are now open on Eastern Road, with one lane remaining closed on the southbound carriageway.

This comes after a sewer pipe burst yesterday morning (September 3), resulting a road closure close to the junction with Burrfields Road, which caused hefty delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now preparing for the repair of the rising main and lining of the sewer pipe to provide a long-term solution.

“We are aiming to start this work in October. This will give us time to order necessary equipment for the replacement and prepare costings. We will need to close one lane southbound to carry out this work.”

At the start of last year, drivers were faced with numerous road closures following a series of problems that arose from a burst pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water has confirmed that yesterday’s incident is different to last year’s problem with the affected area located in a separate part of the pipe.

“We are working with Portsmouth City Council and keeping residents updated, in advance of our return to carry out the repair and lining of the rising main.