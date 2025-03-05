Campaigners outraged as Portsmouth council confirms Eastney pool demolition

"What happened in that building is historic" – Campaigners and councillors have voiced dismay over Eastney Swimming Pool demolition.

At a today’s (March 5) Portsmouth City Council cabinet decision meeting, Councillor Lee Hunt confirmed the demolition of the former facility, which was deemed obsolete by the council.

This follows the approval of a new swimming pool, gym, and GP surgery in Bransbury Park, just 750m away.

Opposition from campaigners and councillors

Eastney Swimming Pool.

The pool, built in 1904 as part of the Eastney Royal Marine Barracks, played a role in training the Cockleshell Heroes during World War II. Campaigners, including the “Eastney Pool Redevelopment” group, have strongly opposed the demolition, gathering nearly 2,500 petition signatures to save the site.

Kevin Gardner, speaking for the group, argued that redeveloping the pool would cost half the price of the £22 million Bransbury project while offering similar facilities. He criticised the decision, saying it failed to consider public support and confirmed plans to seek a judicial review.

Cllr Emily Strudwick questioned why the council had invested little in the pool since the 1980s. In response, council officer David Mormon said there had been no budget for structural changes, only maintenance.

Council’s justification

Cracks and defects found at Eastney Swimming Pool

The council described the pool as outdated and in poor condition. Mr Mormon said before its closure in March 2020, it provided a “very poor” customer experience, was inaccessible for young children and disabled people, and had a use rate of just 50 per cent, compared to 95 per cent at the Mountbatten Centre.

He added that structural defects meant refurbishment would require an almost complete rebuild. Safety concerns were also raised due to break-ins, with the council liable for any injuries on-site. A Historic England assessment concluded the building lacked the necessary historic or architectural value for preservation.

Cllr Hunt acknowledged public opposition but defended the decision, citing financial pressures: “There is a question of throwing good money after bad and the council tax payers rightly expect me and other councillors to make a decision to deliver value for money services.”

He compared the controversy to past projects such as the Hotwalls redevelopment and the Coffee Cup café, both of which faced resistance but are now widely accepted.

"What happened in that building is historic"

Eastney Swimming Pool

Cllr Strudwick remained unconvinced, stating that while the building has not been granted historic status, "what happened in that building is historic – that’s the main reason this should be staying".

Labour’s Cllr Yinka Adeniran also opposed the demolition, arguing funds for the Bransbury project could have been used to retain the pool.

Mr Gardner called the decision a “big loss” for Eastney, claiming it was a “foregone conclusion”:

“The decision to demolish was already written out before we made our deputation.”

Inside Eastney Swimming Pool before it was drained

Future plans for the site

The council has allocated £100,000 for the demolition, with the site earmarked for a watersports hub under the city's seafront master plan.

Portsmouth’s seafront has become a hub for kiteboarding and kitesurfing, hosting the Formula Kite European Championships in 2023.

Plans for a watersports centre aim to support these activities, along with rowing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, by providing changing rooms, storage, and showers.

The project could also open access to a hidden World War II pillbox, with listed anti-tank defences integrated into the design.

Portsmouth City Council will launch a public consultation in April on additional facilities, such as a café, restaurant, or creative studios.