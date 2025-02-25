Eastney Swimming Pool set for demolition after being dubbed 'obsolete'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastney Swimming Pool is set to be demolished after it was found to have ‘major defects’ and was dubbed ‘obsolete’.

A report has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council recommending the pool be demolished as soon as possible on safety grounds as it is no suitable for repairs and has been a target for break-ins.

The news comes after planning permission was granted at the end of last year for a new leisure centre and community hub to be created at Bransbury Park which includes a new swimming pool to replace Eastney. It comes despite a campaign to ditch those proposals in favour of a revamp at Eastney instead which was closed as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Some of the supporters of the campaign to save Eastney Swimming Pool | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

Since the pool was closed the site has deteriorated to a point where it is beyond repair, the report said: “Major defects are present in the roofing and the masonry structure. Any refurbishment to bring the building back into operation (as a swimming pool or any other purpose) would have to include significant repairs to the structure and the complete replacement of the roof.

“On top of this, extensive work would be required to repair the pool tank and upgrade the mechanical services to meet current building regulations. That and the lack of disabled access provision in its current configuration makes reuse as a public pool virtually impossible.

“There are no apparent other uses that the building could be put to. No proposals for a non-swimming-pool use have emerged. Consequently, with its continuing use as a swimming pool ruled out, and a replacement pool due to be delivered, the building is obsolete and has reached the end of its functional life.”

Pictured is: Eastney Swimming Pool. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-16)

The swimming pool was drained in 2023 and since then it has been assessed as the site’s future use is determined.

Issues identified in the council report include:

Roof cracks: The roof structure is moving away from the building itself, resulting in the horizontal cracks.

Wall cracks: The cracking follows a stepped diagonal pattern close to the outer edge of the wall, typically associated with ground movement and foundation failure.

Pool: The pool tank has failed, meaning that the empty pool is now full up with groundwater. Testing of the water has confirmed it is very likely to be groundwater.

The council has also pointed to a report from Historic England which concluded that Eastney Swimming Pool does not have any special architectural and historic interest in a national context that would be required for it to be listed. This comes despite the pool being famously used by the Cockleshell Heroes for training ahead of Operation Frankton.

Inside Eastney Swimming Pool before it was drained | PCC

As a result the report, which will go to a decision-making meeting for the Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport on 5 March 5, formally recommends the demolition of the pool ‘without unnecessary delay’.

The site is earmarked for a future leisure use as part of a masterplan to revamp the Eastney area and clearing the site would help with those plans as it would create a blank canvas.

The report said: “It is acknowledged that the site has the potential for future development and is included in the Seafront Masterplan as being able to accommodate a range of leisure-type uses, including watersports (eg stand-up paddle boarding and kitesurfing), as well as a café with views over the Solent.

“The Seafront Masterplan also identifies the adjacent Southsea Leisure Park as potentially being suitable for redevelopment in the future.

“The council will conduct a public engagement exercise in March-April 2025 which will seek the public's views on what the future use of the site could be. The results of this consultation will be used to inform decisions on future development of the site.”

Cracks and defects found at Eastney Swimming Pool | PCC

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson confirmed that the report and information was due to be considered by the council next week.

In a statement they said: “The Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport will make a decision on Wednesday, 5 March, regarding the demolition of the Eastney pool building which has been closed permanently since 2021. Multiple surveys have shown the building is in very poor condition, with extensive structural issues with the walls and roof, which need replacing. We can also see that the pool tank has failed, as it is now filling up with groundwater.

“The poor condition of the building means that it presents a significant danger to staff and the public. Now that planning permission has been granted for a new swimming pool nearby in Bransbury Park, the recommended option is to demolish this building. If the decision is taken to proceed, planning permission will be sought, and consultation on the future leisure use of the site will begin before the summer."

To read a copy of the report click here.

If demolished, Eastney would follow in the footsteps of other lost swimming pools in the city over the years. This includes Victoria Swimming Baths which was demolished in 2010 as was earmarked for use by the University though this has not yet come into fruition, and the Pyramids in Southsea which has now been repurposed as a play centre.