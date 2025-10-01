Candidates confirmed for Paulsgrove by-election

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

Candidates have been confirmed for the Portsmouth City Council by-election later this month.

A by-election will take place on October 23 to elect a new councillor for Paulsgrove ward following the resignation of former Portsmouth Independent Party councillor Brian Madgwick.

All major parties are fielding candidates:

Georgina Ayling – Green Party

Thomas Hoare – Conservative Party

Sydna Phillips – Labour Party

Michelle Simmons – Liberal Democrats

Joe Standen – Reform UK

The Portsmouth Independent Party confirmed it will not contest the seat in the by-election.

Residents need to register before October 7 in order to vote, you can apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those who wish to vote via post will need to apply before October 8, residents can either download the printable form here or apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

You can also appoint someone to vote on your behalf as a proxy, the deadline for applications is October 15. More information can be found on the council website, to apply online visit www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote.

All voters must bring a photo ID to the polling stations, information about which forms of ID are accepted can be found here.

Seven polling stations will be open across the ward, including Highslopes Community Centre, Castle View Academy, Paulsgrove Baptist Church, St Michael’s Church, Blakemere Crescent, Hillside and Wymering Centre, and City and Guilds training at Port Solent.

Brian Madgwick, of the Portsmouth Independent Party, resigned on 10 September. Paulsgrove ward has three seats in total. The other two are held by councillor Chris Dike and George Madgwick, now leader of the Reform UK group.

At the May 2023 elections, all three PIP candidates won around 50 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives in second place.

Polling day is Thursday 23 October. Stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. The official statement of persons nominated notice can be found here.