Councillor Brian Madgwick thanks residents as he retires from office

(L-R) Brian Madgwick and George Madgwick

A Portsmouth City councillor has resigned from his seat in Paulsgrove and Port Solent, prompting a by-election later this year.

Councillor Brian Madgwick confirmed his resignation on Wednesday September 10, with immediate effect. A by-election in Paulsgrove ward is expected to be held on 30 October.

Elected in 2022, Cllr Madgwick was among the founding members of the Portsmouth Independent Party, which grew to nine councillors in three years.

During his time in the council, he chaired a scrutiny panel for two years, served as opposition spokesperson for transport, and has been active in ward surgeries and community events.

In a statement, Cllr Madgwick said it has been an “honour” to represent Paulsgrove and Port Solent.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the trust placed in me. From supporting local families to strengthening independent representation, my focus has always been on putting people before politics. I want to thank my family, colleagues, and especially the community, for their support during my time in office.”

Cllr George Madgwick, leader of the Reform UK group, said his father had been a “huge difference” in local politics.

“I want to thank my dad for everything he has done for the community and for local politics in Portsmouth. He has shown that one person can make a huge difference, and his hard work has inspired others, including me, to step forward and serve.

“His legacy in Paulsgrove & Port Solent, is one of hard work and courage. He has been on the ground and helped countless number of residents. When I was first elected I needed someone I could trust to join me on council and he came out of retirement to give me that support I and the local residents needed. For that I’m eternally thankful.”

Cllr Emily Strudwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, also paid tribute.

“Brian has played a crucial role in building the Independent Party in Portsmouth and in demonstrating the value of putting residents first. On behalf of the group, I want to thank him for his dedication, his leadership, and his friendship. We will continue the work he started, standing up for communities and making sure their voices are represented.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Cllr Madgwick is retiring due to his health, which is not expected to improve.

Cllr Madgwick said he intends to continue supporting his local community outside of elected office.