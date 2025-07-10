Card machines are set to removed from all carparks across the Havant borough in a move to force motorists to use cash or ‘RingGo’ instead.

The changes will stop all card payments at Havant Borough Council-owned carparks in Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Hayling Island, in a change which will save the council £50,000 a year.

Visitors will now be forced to use Ringo-Go or cash in HBC carparks. Picture: Easy Park Group

It follows a review, with proposals also supported by the council’s cabinet to introduce Sunday charges across all its carparks to raise an extra £100,000 a year, and to introduce charges at five carparks which are currently free.

These are:

Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth

Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island

Gunsite, Hayling Island

Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook

Wheatlands Avenue, Hayling Island

However it ditched earlier proposals to also introduce charging at its carparks in Padnell Road, Waterlooville and Emsworth Recreation Ground after a recommendation from the council’s overview and scrutiny committee. This was because councillors were fearful this would stop local residents using the nearby recreational areas.

The council currently has 60 car parks within the borough, of which, half of these are charged for. A formal consultation period will now be underway before the cabinet gives a final approval and the changes are made.

Visitors will no longer be able to pay by card at the borough's carparks if the proposals are approved | Google

As previously reported by The News, a council report said that most people have a smart phone and so have the ability to pay using RingGo - with cash an option for those who are unable to pay that way. By removing the Chip & Pin and Wave & Pay payment types and offering only Cash and ‘RingGo’ the council will save £50,000 per annum in transactional charges.

Councillor Richard Brown, cabinet lead for planning and environment, said: “Any decision we take that increases costs for those who live, work or visit in our borough is difficult, but I would like to reassure people that we considered all options fully and carefully.

“There is always a balance between providing value for money for residents and ensuring the council manages its budget effectively so that it’s financially sustainable and can continue to provide frontline services.

“The review of car parking across the borough showed that there was no clear structure behind the parking charges that were in place, and there was inequality in terms of where people could park for free while others had to pay.

“We believe the new charging regime to be fairer and more based on the current use of and need for our car parks, as well as more in-line with what neighbouring councils apply.

Emsworth Recreation Ground carpark will remain free to use | Google streetview

“We welcomed the views of our colleagues in the overview and scrutiny committee and, after considering their comments, cabinet decided not to include Emsworth Recreation Ground and Padnell Road among the car parks that will now be pay and display.

“We know these car parks are predominantly used by residents who want to use the nearby green spaces for exercise and enjoyment, and we want to help them do that as part of our commitment to wellbeing.

“A public notice will be displayed in all carparks for a period of 28 days, on the council’s website and in the Hampshire Independent newspaper to notify users of the changes.

“Cabinet will then consider any representations received during this consultation period and make any necessary amendments to the proposed fees before formally adopting them.”

The cabinet also supported an extension to the eight-hour parking for the price of four hours scheme for shop workers, the promotion of monthly Direct Debits as a means of payment for annual car parking permits, and replacing paper parking permits with virtual parking permits.