Planning chiefs have approved 185 homes in the next phase of a massive Waterlooville development despite concerns over poor design and lack of parking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site forms part of the Berewood Major Development Area, which has outline permission (APP/10/00828) for around 2,550 homes in an area now known as Newlands. It is a cross-boundary scheme between Havant Borough Council and Winchester City Council, but phase 8 is all within Havant borough.

At a meeting of the joint West of Waterlooville major development area planning committee on June 24, applicant Bloor Homes was given the go-ahead to build 185 homes on the London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee approved phase 8, called Park View, with the reserved matters application including access, garages, parking, internal roads, pathways and associated landscaping along with layout, appearance, access, landscape and scale.

There will be mainly two-storey homes, a few 2.5-storey homes and the flats will be within three three-storey blocks.

The housing mix includes 74 affordable homes, half will be shared ownership and half will be for rental. There will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom for rent and two, three and four-bedroom as shared ownership.

The site of phase 8 of the Berewood development in London Road | Planning documents/LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 111 two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes for private sale.

The committee members were concerned that the affordable housing was in clusters and not pepperpotted throughout the site, that there was not enough parking and the bridleway had not yet been adopted.

Councillor David Keast (Con, Cowplain) said Havant Borough Council did not allow clustering of social housing and pepper potting it across a site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It might be useful for the providers but not for anyone else.”

Councillor Jonathan Hulls (Green, Hayling West) said it is not good design, not sustainable and not a good development.

Councillor Williams said despite the bridleway issue and adopting the internal roads that needed to be sorted by Hampshire County Council, he found the overall scheme acceptable.

At the meeting, certain permitted development rights were revoked. Future residents will need full planning permission to carry out works on their homes that include an extension, building storage, installing dormers, patios, porches and outbuildings.

This application APP/24/00939 was approved unanimously.