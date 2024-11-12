Parking charges in towns across East Hampshire could be raised – but councillors want more information about the impact this could have first.

An East Hampshire District Council scrutiny committee has discussed the matter of increasing fees and charges, like car parking and cemetery charges across the district. including places like Petersfield

Councillors are concerned that higher charges will deter people from shopping in town centres so they would like to have more information.

Councillor Elaine Woodard (Lib Dem, Horndean Murray) said while places like Petersfield are very busy she did not want people being deterred from visiting Alton town centre because of increased parking charges. It is proposed that car parking charges be increased by an average 10 per cent, 20 pence for one hour from January 1, 2025.

Across the district, in short-stay car parks, one one-hour parking will rise from £1.30 to £1.50 up 20 pence by 15.38 per cent, two hours from £1.80 to £2.00, up 20 pence by 11.11 per cent and three hours from £2.40 to £2.70 up 30 pence by 12.50 percent. All-day charges go up from £8.80 to £9.70, 10.23 per cent, said council documents.

It is proposed that season ticket costs which have not been increased since 2017 go up by a catch-up rate of around 25 per cent. Future year increases on council fees and charges will be tied to inflation from 2026/27, said finance portfolio holder, Councillor Charles Louisson (Con, Ropley, Hawkley and Hangers).

Members heard a comprehensive review of the car parking strategy is being put together with some information available in December and some in six months.

Leader of the council, Councillor Richard Millard (Con, Hedley) suggested that once the parking review was available, members gather for a single agenda item meeting on the subject so it could be discussed in detail.

Councillor Charlene Maines (Con, Rowlands Castle) said she agreed with the increases and thought they were not substantial. She wanted to know how the council were going to ensure people paid for their parking tickets and suggested introducing surveillance cameras.

The council officer said that the new district enforcement team was in charge of car parks and enforcement since the split with Havant Borough Council – unlike private firms council enforcement has to be physically present to issue a parking ticket.

Chair of the scrutiny committee, Councillor David Prodger (Lib Dem, Petersfield St Peter’s) said surveillance in car parks was a very contentious issue and needed an application to the home office – it was not going to be used.

Councillor David Evans (Con, Horndean Kings and Blendworth) said the membranes on the car park display machine keypads break which is infuriating and a better quality of keypad needs to be found.

Cllr Louisson said that the council’s finances are under pressure with an additional £250,000 on the salaries bill from the recent budget and with council income tax being capped at three per cent.

These changes will increase the income from non-car parking fees and charges across the council by £28,000 for 2024/25 and £140,000 for 2025/26. The expected additional income from car parking is £40,000 in 2024/25 and £160,000 in 2025/26, said the officer’s report.

The members were told that the council pays online ticket provider Ringo £10,000 per month for the parking service. A council officer said the split between online and cash ticket payments by the public was 50/50.

The proposed fees and charges were approved to go to a cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 14 before a full council meeting. If agreed, increases will be adopted from January 1 or April 1 depending on the specific service.