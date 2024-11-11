Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes have been made to the controversial plans to build a new leisure centre at Bransbury Park - with the future of the historic Eastney Swimming Pool still hanging in the balance.

Portsmouth City Council has released updated plans for the proposed Bransbury Park leisure centre, which will feature a 25-metre pool, learner pool, gym, fitness studio, and a relocated GP surgery.

Under the amended proposals the existing, dilapidated changing pavilion in the southeast of the park will be replaced with a new facility located closer to the leisure centre which can be used for the football pitches and the new ball courts. The existing pavilion site would then be returned to parkland.

The building’s design has also been updated, with brick introduced into the exterior and a revised colour palette that blends with the surrounding environment. Solar panel coverage on the building has also been tripled.

The plans amended plans come amid ongoing debate over the fate of now-closed Eastney Swimming Pool, with some residents voicing concerns over its potential demolition alongside Wimbledon Park Sports Centre.

Campaigners have argued that it would be cheaper and better to invest in pool at Eastney and Winbledon Park instead of building the new leisure centre. However, the future of Wimbledon Park Sports Centre is now separate from the Bransbury Park project, with new proposals for it to operate using a new sports hall at Priory School.

This means the future of the historic Eastney Swimming Pool’s remains uncertain. Should the Bransbury Park plans go ahead, Portsmouth City Council will consult the public on options for the site, which is currently designated for watersports and leisure in the city’s seafront masterplan.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, addressed residents’ concerns in a social media post, emphasising that the Eastney site is not “earmarked for housing”.

Speaking on the updated plans, he said: “A lot of hard work has gone into making this planning application the best it can be before it goes to the planning committee. We have listened to feedback, and I encourage the public to view the changes online.”

If approved, the new leisure centre will lead to the loss of seven multi-sport hard courts, a five-a-side football pitch, a playground, and part of the playing field. However, the proposal includes a new playground, a five-a-side football pitch, and a basketball court, and the playing fields will be reconfigured to provide four football pitches.

Residents can view the updated planning application using the reference24/00259/FUL and submit comments until December 6, with the final planning decision expected on 18 December.