The decision over controversial plans for the new Bransbury Park Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool has been delayed again, with residents invited to share their views once again.

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee will have to wait until October to determine the application for the new swimming pool, leisure centre, and a relocated GP surgery in Bransbury Park, the second delay it has faced since an application was submitted.

The proposal has faced criticism from residents and campaigners who oppose the demolition of the Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre, which would be required if the new pool is approved. Instead they want investment in those two facilities which they believe will be much cheaper and a better solution for Portsmouth.

An artist's impression of the proposed Bransbury Park Leisure Centre | via Portsmouth City Council

The plans recently encountered a setback after Sport England raised concerns about the loss of five outdoor tennis/netball courts in the area. This pushed the decision, originally scheduled for July, to September.

A council spokesperson stated that discussions regarding the planning application will “result in some amendments”, which will require further public consultation, leading to the delay until October.

They said: “Sport England’s concerns about the loss of grass pitches have been addressed by providing a new arrangement for the playing fields. We have also reduced the number of trees that will have to be removed to three, whilst still proposing to plant fifty new trees and move one other. Residents will see this in the updated plans.

“To allow the amendments to be submitted to the local planning authority, and for a 21-day re-consultation period with the public, it is likely that the application will be heard at October’s planning committee meeting.

“We will update residents when the updated plans are available to view, and all comments on the existing planning application will still be taken into account.”

Some of the supporters of the campaign to save Eastney Swimming Pool | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

As previously reported by The News, more than 2,000 people have signed a petition supporting the renovation of both existing sites. They are appalled that this option seems to have been dismissed and are working to promote this option - calling for the Bransbury Park plans scrapped.

Local campaigner Kevin Gardner, a member of the Eastney Pool Redevelopment group, expressed his concerns about the proposal and latest delays.

“They don’t seem to have the public with them on this – we’re disappointed with the number of objections,” he said.

Speaking on the most recent delay, he described the proposal as “ill-conceived” and added: “You can only change plans so much before they’re new.”

Mr Gardner also mentioned that the campaign group has proposed a plan to modernise the historic pool into a lido, “which, given the state of our sea, would be invaluable”.

To view or comment on the plans visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/00259/FUL.