Chloe Holland, 23, took her own life after a year of domestic violence from her partner who has been sentenced to prison. Her mum, Sharon Holland, is desperate to raise awareness and help other families and victims.

Sharon Holland has released a powerful video urging her supporters to sign her parliamentary petition to create a statutory offence of manslaughter by coercive or controlling behaviour. Her daughter Chloe, a 23-year-old mother-of-one from Southsea, took her own life in February last year after a year-long campaign of abuse from her partner Marc Masterton. He was jailed for 41 months for coercive and controlling behaviour.

Sharon’s campaign, managed by Portsmouth City Councillor Kirsty Mellor, seeks to create a new offence where domestic abusers face manslaughter charges when their victims take their own lives as a result.

Her petition currently has 15,000 signatures, however, 100,000 signatures are required by May 1 for it to be considered for debate in Parliament. In the video, she stressed the importance of community support “to ensure that the legal system recognises the severity of manslaughter and holds perpetrators accountable.”

Despite facing an imminent deadline, Sharon Holland said she’s “prepared for phase two of the campaign if we do not reach our target by May 1st – but we need your help moving forward.”

“It’s not just about her, it’s about countless others who have suffered in silence – this petition is our chance to bring justice to people like Chloe. We can’t let the perpetrators of such heinous acts go unpunished, we can’t let the system fail those who need it most.”

The Ministry of Justice responded to the petition in January, stating it has no plans to create such an offence as manslaughter can already cover circumstances where death resulted from controlling or coercive behaviour. Additionally, it stated that anyone who encourages or assists a person to take their own life could commit an offence under section 2 of the Suicide Act 1961.

However, campaigners argue that using existing law in this manner “does not appear to be common practice” and that creating a specific offence would lead to more people being charged with manslaughter in “appropriate cases”.