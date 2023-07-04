News you can trust since 1877
Concerns raised over plans for 29 flats in Waterlooville

Concerns have been raised over plans for a block of 29 flats in Waterlooville town centre.
By Toby Paine
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST
Artist's impression of the proposed new homesArtist's impression of the proposed new homes
Artist's impression of the proposed new homes

If approved by Havant Borough Council, the five-storey building could provide 13 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats in Victoria Road but while residential units have been welcomed for the site, concerns have been voiced about parking, the height of the building, access and impact on local services.

One resident responding to the consultation said: ‘29 apartments with provision for only 8 spaces appears insufficient. Inadequate parking will likely lead to residents and their visitor’s parking on neighbouring roads, thus causing more issues for residential parking.

‘Bordering roads already accommodate the vehicles from the Town Centre workforce and its consumers. This will undoubtedly lead to contention.

‘5 stories are arguably too high. The proposed building will dominate the skyline, block light and the top floors will overlook neighbouring residential gardens.

‘Required access via Rockville Drive will increase traffic, lead to higher levels of air, noise and environmental pollution for residents already exposed to heavy traffic noise and pollution and whose private gardens are in proximity.

‘Consideration should be made for the impact of new residents on local services, amenities and utilities. Doctors surgeries and dentists already overwhelmed are accommodating patients from other new housing developments such as the Berewood and Elmgreen estates, at a time when the NHS is experiencing unprecedented economic pressures.’

However, another resident expressed their ‘utmost support’ for the development.

One reason was the council’s housing target position, which was reported in March as 74 per cent of the requirement set by the government.

It read: ‘In weighing the planning balance, the proposed development would not result in any adverse impacts which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the identified social, economic and environmental benefits.

‘For the reasons above, the Council is respectfully asked to grant this scheme planning permission. It is a fantastic opportunity to re-develop an unsightly site located within Waterlooville Town Centre.

‘It’s about time we regenerated this area and seized opportunities to do so.’

Related topics:WaterloovilleHavant Borough CouncilDoctorsCouncil