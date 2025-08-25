Gosport residents have expresses their concerns about the ‘lack of clarity, communication and transparency’ over the building works to bring the former Haslar Immigration Removal Centre back into use.

The recent meeting, hosted by the Gosport branch of Reform UK, was attended by around 60 people where a number of concerns were outlined over the lack of information about the progress of the project and poor communication with local residents. This has resulted in ‘ deep frustration and anger’.

As previously reported by The News, works are ongoing to refurbish the removal centre to bring it up to standard in the first of two phases for the site in Dolphin Way which closed in 2015. It follows an unexpected announcement in 2022 it was to be revamped and brought back into use as part of the government’s plans to speed up the removal of failed asylum seekers and migrants who have committed crimes in the UK.

The first phase will see 130 beds created in the refurbished accommodation, with a second phase to follow creating an additional 600 beds in the future to allow higher levels of enforcement and returns for those who have had their claim for asylum rejected.

However, a number of residents have been expressing their concerns about the impact of the ongoing works - with a lack of parking for contractors an issue, leading to them parking on residential streets and displacing the people who live nearby.

One concern raised at the meeting related to concerns that holes appear to have been drilled into the exterior wall for electric vehicle charging leads ‘in order to charge privately owned or company owned cars electronic cars’.

“These vehicles are being charged using electricity drawn directly from the IRMC,” said Interim Chair of Reform UK Gosport Paul Carter. “In other words, electricity from a publicly funded facility is being diverted for private/company use, amounting to theft from the public purse. This is wholly unacceptable.

“In addition to this, residents have reported that the EV charging cables trail across a publicly accessible path and National coastal walk. These cables are not covered or protected, creating a clear health and safety hazard to the public.

“Local residents have already raised these concerns directly with the contractors on site, yet no action has been taken to address them. I ask that this matter is immediately investigated and that urgent steps are taken to stop the unauthorised use of public electricity, repair the damage to the wall, recuperation of the public purse and address the health and safety risks posed to the public.”

The Home Office has been invited to comment.

Meanwhile, residents have been told they will be updated about the project and its timescales - but will have to wait until October.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage received confirmation from the Home Office that it will host a residents’ meeting, with work on the first phase of the project to bring the site back into use expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Gosport MP had previously expressed her frustration at the lack of information from the Home Office about the progress of the plans and has pushing for regular updates for residents, especially while building work progresses.