Wait for reopening date of Haslar Immigration Removal Centre continues

The reopening of the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre will be a huge boost to ‘restore’ the immigration system the government has said. But is is still not known when the facility will reopen.

Works are ongoing to refurbish the site to bring it up to standard in the first of two phases for the site in Dolphin Way which closed in 2015 after an unexpected announcement in 2022 it was to be revamped.

The first phase will see 130 beds created in the refurbished accommodation, with a second phase to follow creating an additional 600 beds in the future to allow higher levels of enforcement and returns for those who have had their claim for asylum rejected.

Numerous reports of inhumane conditions at the centre originally led to its closure with HMIP inspectorates once describing it as the 'worst accommodation in the immigration estate'. At the time Haslar held detainees awaiting deportation or appealing against their immigration status. However, the new accommodation will be built to modern standards to address these issues.

Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Dolphin Way, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9196) | Sarah Standing

It was originally pencilled in for reopening at the end of 2023, however that time scale as slipped significantly as a result of the need to carry out the works at the site, with planning permission to demolish some buildings only granted by Gosport Borough Council last year.

When asked by The News, the Home Office declined to confirm any timescales for the reopening of the site but said it will help to bring a big boost to to the system with a mixture of refurbished and new-build accommodation, providing safe, secure and fit for purpose accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This Government inherited an immigration system in chaos, which is why we are delivering robust system-wide action to strengthen UK border security and restore order to the immigration system.

Haslar Immigration Removal Centre, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120324-099) | Chris Moorhouse

“Since July we have restarted asylum processing, removed almost 19,000 people who have no right to be in the UK, ramped up enforcement operations to record levels and introduced tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs.

“Opening Haslar IRC will boost our capacity to maintain this higher pace of removals and immigration enforcement, ensuring that those with no right to be here are swiftly removed.”

The Home Office added that its ‘urgent action’ to restart asylum processing and clear the backlog of cases will save an estimated £4 billion for the taxpayer over the next two years and that the costs of the project were constantly monitored.