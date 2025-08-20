Residents are set to be updated about the progress of the work at the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre - but they will have to wait until October.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has received confirmation from the Home Office that it will host a residents’ meeting, with work on the first phase of the project to bring the site back into use expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As previously reported by The News, works are ongoing to refurbish the removal centre to bring it up to standard in the first of two phases for the site in Dolphin Way which closed in 2015. It follows an unexpected announcement in 2022 it was to be revamped and brought back into use.

The first phase will see 130 beds created in the refurbished accommodation, with a second phase to follow creating an additional 600 beds in the future to allow higher levels of enforcement and returns for those who have had their claim for asylum rejected.

Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Dolphin Way, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9196) | Sarah Standing

Numerous reports of inhumane conditions at the centre originally led to its closure with HMIP inspectorates once describing it as the 'worst accommodation in the immigration estate'. However, the new accommodation will be built to modern standards to address these issues.

At the time, Haslar held detainees awaiting deportation or appealing against their immigration status and this will again be the case when it reopens - meaning detainees will be unable to leave the secure site.

The Gosport MP had previously expressed her frustration at the lack of information from the Home Office about the progress of the plans and has pushing for regular updates for residents, especially while building work progresses.

In a statement she said: “After much chasing we have received confirmation this week that the long-awaited residents’ meeting with the Home Office will take place in October. Residents in the Anglesey ward should be receiving letters to confirm details shortly.

“I met with Dame Angela Eagle, the Minister, earlier this year to stress the importance of keeping residents informed and updated. I have been disappointed with the level of communication since the new Government took office last summer.

“The IRC's re-development to date has been focussed on the existing footprint, which will house up to 130 detainees. That phase of development (Phase 1) has been delayed for a number of reasons, including asbestos, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“Phase 2 is yet to begin. This is because whilst the first phase did not require planning permission, Phase 2 should. However, under recent Government changes to planning law, it’s unclear how much opportunity there will be for local decision making.”

Work is underway to reopen the centre

The news coincides with added frustration being expressed locally about parking problems in the area, with the vehicles of contractors and workers on the site displacing local residents.

Ms Dinenage said she was aware of the issues and has been working with the local council to help find a solution, with the government giving assurances that phase two will include parking provision for those working on the site - something not provided for phase one.

She said: “I know that some neighbouring residents have been frustrated at how work vehicles have been operating in the area. I have been working with local councillors to push for improvements from the Government. You can see what the Home Office told me about the parking situation here: caroline4gosport.co.uk/haslar-irc-faq.