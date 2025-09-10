“We’re a lifeline for people who have nowhere else to go" - Cosham community hub calls for transparency over business rates
Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub, based at 62 High Street, has spent the past three years covering the full charge while offering services it says are vital for vulnerable residents. The hub runs hot meals, support groups, youth-led initiatives and provides a safe space for those facing isolation and hardship.
Founder Nicole Heard submitted a Freedom of Information request asking the council to disclose which organisations receive discretionary rate relief and how those decisions are made. The request was denied.
“We’re not asking for special treatment,” Ms Heard said. “We’re asking for transparency. If other groups are receiving support, why not us? And why won’t the council tell us who qualifies and how those decisions are made?”
“This is about fairness,” she added. “We’re a lifeline for people who have nowhere else to go. The lack of transparency is not just bureaucratic – it’s harmful.”
The hub is also fundraising to stay open, with a target of £36,000. At the time of writing, just over £3,000 has been raised through its crowdfunder page.
In response, a Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “The Community Kettle CIC has not established itself as a registered charity and therefore does not qualify for the mandatory 80 per cent Charitable Business Rates relief. However, they have received 40 per cent relief under the government’s Retail, Hospitality and Leisure scheme.
“The Council remains committed to supporting organisations that meet the criteria and encourages applicants to review the policy before applying.”
The council operates a local Discretionary Rate Relief scheme guided by an approved policy.
Because DRR reduces funding for council services, applicants must meet specific conditions such as demonstrating public benefit, showing financial viability, avoiding unfair competition with other businesses and providing clear governance and financial documentation.
The council confirmed that while it was not at liberty to discuss individual cases, the application submitted by Community Kettle CIC was unsuccessful. They added that the full policy is available online under Non Domestic Discretionary Rates Relief.