Council leader hits back at UKIP's claims after fiery Portsmouth protest

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt has denied accusations that he labelled protesters at a UKIP rally as "Nazis" and "racists" over the weekend.

The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) held a demonstration on Saturday, 15 March, calling for mass deportations and aiming to "send a clear message to the establishment."

Following the event, UKIP accused Councillor Pitt of using inflammatory language against those in attendance after he addressed a crowd in Guildhall Square.

Anti-racist campaigners were also present at the event, opposite the UKIP crowd which included the leader Nick Tenconi. Despite the tense atmosphere, police confirmed there were no arrests.

Cllr Pitt refutes the allegation he used those terms, stating that he referred to racism in his speech, which was directed towards UKIP and its leadership. He then shared parts of his speech, which called out the UKIP leader for saying the demonstration intended to “reclaim the city for far-left thugs.”

His speech blasted a UKIP manifesto pledge to deploy the military to the channel to stop the boats and begin the mass deportation of “so-called illegal immigrants.”

His speech added: “He wants to deport any non-British citizens on benefits and the re-migration of what he calls un-integrated groups, and he promotes conspiracy theories about the perceived threat of an Islamic caliphate.

“He’s effectively promoting a totalitarian state where anyone who does not agree with his extreme views is cancelled or worse.

“We say no to fascists who prey on the poor, those left behind, those let down by governments.

“We need to bring people into the light, not leave them to be fed in the dark by people who preach hate.”

The protest’s main message was a demand for mass deportations—not only of migrants but also of those who support or assist asylum seekers.

During the demonstration, Nick Tenconi addresses the council leadership, labelling them “communists” and warned that “when” UKIP forms a government, they would be sent to either North Korea or “the darkest part of Russia.”

He capped off his bold policy vision with the question: “How do you like them apples?”

UKIP was invited to comment and provide evidence to support its accusations but has not responded.