Council rules out copying Epping asylum hotel challenge

Portsmouth City Council has ruled out copying Epping’s legal action, stressing that the Royal Beach Hotel houses families with children and is set to be transformed into much-needed private homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the High Court granted a temporary injunction to Epping Forest District Council to remove asylum seekers from a hotel by September 12. The Essex council argued that The Bell Hotel represented a public safety risk, which amounted to a breach of planning law.

In Southsea, the Royal Beach Hotel has been the focus of anti-asylum protests, calling for its closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of the end of March this year, 749 asylum seekers had received support in Portsmouth, 96 of whom were placed in hotels, with the remainder in dispersed accommodation, according to government statistics. By comparison, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant have accommodated 23, 29, and 14 asylum seekers respectively.

Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

However, a Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said it believes the situation in Portsmouth is “very different” to Epping, which “was used for single males whereas the Royal Beach Hotel is being used as family accommodation, including younger children”.

The spokesperson added that Portsmouth has a housing crisis and “more than fulfils its share” of people seeking asylum. They also highlighted that the hotel is in the process of being converted into private homes.

“We know the owners of the hotel are in the process of converting the building into private accommodation and look forward to it becoming homes for Portsmouth residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the hotel is converted, due to the current housing crisis, the council would not support any plans to replace it or increase the number of properties being used in the city for asylum dispersal.”

Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Reform UK group, urged the council to pursue similar legal actions, describing the use of the hotel as “wholly inappropriate”.

Responding to the ruling, Enver Solomon, chief executive of Refugee Council, said: “Instead of using costly hotels, the UK Government should partner with local councils to provide safe, cost-effective accommodation within communities.

“But ultimately, the only way to end hotel use for good is to resolve asylum applications quickly and accurately so people can either rebuild their lives here or return home with dignity.”