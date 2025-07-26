Anti-migrant and Stand Up to Racism faced off against one another in Southsea yesterday (July 25) for the second time in a month - but this time avoiding the ugly scenes which marred earlier protests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anti-migrant protesters gathered outside the Royal Beach Hotel in opposition “against illegal men being housed in hotels”, with simultaneous protests also held in Southampton and Bournemouth. All are locations where asylum seekers have been given temporary accommodation while their applications are processed.

In response, Stand Up to Racism Portsmouth held a counter protest at the same location “to show friendship and solidarity with refugees”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the earlier protest a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon was bailed until October 5, and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order was given a conditional caution. Police also put in place a dispersal order across the area to avoid further trouble.

However yesterday’s protest passed off peacefully, with police able to keep the two opposing groups separate and avoid further confrontation.

The protests come amid growing tensions over the the use of ‘migrant hotels’, with the government pledging an end the use of hotels to hold asylum seekers by 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are already in place to end its use as offering temporary accommodation with the former hotel being transformed into housing. Planning permission for this has already been granted by Portsmouth City Council and work on some sections of the former hotel has been ongoing for some time.

The former Best Western Royal Beach Hotel was built on a one-acre field in 1866 on the junction between South Parade and St Helens Parade. It opened its doors for the first time on May 1 of the same year and became one of the most popular and fashionable hotels in Southsea boasting impressive views across the Solent