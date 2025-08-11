‘Nothing Nazi-esque’: UKIP leader defends gesture at Portsmouth protest

Photo: Twitter/X

UKIP leader Nick Tenconi has insisted there was “nothing Nazi-esque” about his gesture at a recent anti-migrant protest.

Mr Tenconi appeared alongside anti-migrant demonstrators near South Parade Pier on August 8, opposite the Royal Beach Hotel – which the Home Office uses to house asylum seekers while their claims are processed.

Counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) staged a rally in support of asylum seekers.

Footage from the protest shows Mr Tenconi imitating a dance made popular by Donald Trump before making a hand gesture widely recognised as a Nazi salute.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he described the move as a “unique” salute that neither political wing has “ownership of,” claiming it was an amalgamation of a Roman victory salute and a power fist. He said it was intended as a “powerful display of defiance” to a “corrupt, anti-Christian government.”

“There is nothing Nazi-esque about the power fist symbol. If anything historically it has been used as a symbol to demonstrate countering oppression,” he said.

Mr Tenconi “completely rejects” the allegation that he made a Nazi salute and said UKIP stands against the far right and Nazism.

In response, SUTR Portsmouth representative Simon Magorian accused Mr Tenconi of attempting “plausible deniability.” He said it was “horrifying” to see the salute performed on Portsmouth seafront, a place from which many troops departed to Europe to help liberate the continent from Nazi rule during the Second World War.

“This is just playing games, he knew what he was up to, that one is not going to fly.”

Mr Magorian added that the protest had the “usual problems” seen at previous demonstrations, including young children being prompted to shout expletives through a megaphone at counter-protesters.

He argued the protest was based on the “false premise” that there are high levels of criminality among the asylum and immigrant communities.

“The idea that it’s ok for people to get hysterical about things which they believe instead of things that are actually true is very worrying.”

Reacting, Labour’s Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Our city and society have absolutely no time for individuals who seek to sow division and hatred.

“Portsmouth is a warm and welcoming place with a long history of rejecting extreme and far-right individuals who have no place in our politics.

“Those joining protests out of frustration should consider that they are also associating with these extreme individuals who do not have the best interests of Portsmouth people at heart.”