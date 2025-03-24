Council unveils plans to mark 80th anniversary of VE and VJ day

Portsmouth City Council has announced plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day in 2025 with events to honour veterans and share the city's wartime history.

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), celebrated on 8 May, marks the end of the Second World War in Europe when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies. Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day), on 15 August, marks Japan’s surrender and the war’s official end. A council report highlighted the importance of preserving these memories, stating it is crucial to “keep history alive and relevant.”

A special service will be held on Sunday 4 May at Governor’s Green in South-West Portsmouth, with prayers, readings, and reflections led by faith and community leaders. A wreath will then be laid at sea to recognise Portsmouth’s naval heritage.

The oral history project, Memories of the Second World War Portsmouth, will invite veterans and residents who lived in the city during the war to The D-Day Story museum to share their experiences. The council described this as a vital opportunity to capture first-hand accounts before they are lost.

A VE Day celebration at The D-Day Story is also being considered, featuring actors portraying wartime characters to bring history to life. Meanwhile, the Portsmouth History Centre will display archive photographs of VE Day street parties and wartime moments throughout April, May, and August.

Temporary plaques may also be placed on streets where VE Day parties were held in 1945.

Following the Government’s 5 March announcement encouraging street parties, Portsmouth’s Events team is supporting residents with road closure applications. Funding has been set aside for signage and public liability insurance, though organisers must still submit applications and safety documents.

Councillor Steve Pitt criticised the Government for giving only “two months’ notice,” saying it left “very little time to organise anything else or allocate a budget.” He added that he had to “rustle up enough money” to cover public liability for street parties.

Councillor Russell Simpson suggested using Near Filed Communication tags alongside QR codes to provide historical information at key locations across the city.