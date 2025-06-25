Plans to merge two Fareham schools have been given the go-ahead, with a huge rebuilding project set to begin.

The merger of Orchard Lea Infant School and Orchard Lea Junior School in Kennedy Avenue, Fareham, will take effect from July 2028.

As part of the Department for Education (DfE) school rebuilding programme (SRP), Orchard Lea Infant School and Orchard Lea Junior School have been identified for replacement and significant refurbishment.

Orchard Lea Junior School will be merged with the neighbouring infant school | Google/LDRS

According to the council, the proposal to merge the two schools within one “presents a better opportunity” to secure a fit for future rebuild via the DfE rebuilding programme. The DfE will fully fund the cost.

Additionally, pupil forecasts over the next five years indicate an increased demand for schools that have two classes in each year group in the area.

Orchard Lea Infant School will close following the decision made by the cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd (June 25).

The age range will be expanded to establish a single primary school located in one building on the Orchard Lea Junior School site.

This school is expected to accommodate 60 pupils in each year group from Reception to Year 6, with an anticipated opening date in July 2028.

The next step is to conduct a feasibility study. The report suggests that, following this study, the Department for Education (DfE) may propose a plan that does not result in a single-building solution.

For instance, the feasibility study could suggest that both the existing infant school and junior school buildings be significantly refurbished. If this is the case, the decision to amalgamate the schools would need to be reevaluated.