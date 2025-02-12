Council pressing ahead with plans to merge Fareham's Orchard Lea schools as consultation to be launched

By Natalia Forero

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
A public consultation will take place on plans to merge two Fareham schools because the buildings need work and there aren’t enough pupils.

Hampshire County Council has approved (February 12) the launch of a public consultation to gather residents’ views on his proposal to merge Orchard Lea Infant School and Orchard Lea Junior School into one site.

As part of the Department for Education (DfE) school rebuilding programme (SRP), Orchard Lea Infant School and Orchard Lea Junior School have been identified for replacement or significant refurbishment.

Orchard Lea Junior School could be merged with the neighbouring infant schoolplaceholder image
Orchard Lea Junior School could be merged with the neighbouring infant school | Google/LDRS

Due to pupil forecasts showing a demand for school places in the areas, the proposal to merge the two schools within one “presents a better opportunity” to secure a fit for future rebuild via the DfE rebuilding programme.

If approved on a further decision day, the amalgamation of the two schools in Kennedy Avenue will result in the closure of Orchard Lea Infant School and the extension of the age range to provide primary education on the Orchard Lea Junior School site.

The new school, which would open in July 2028, would accommodate 60 pupils in each year group (Reception to Year 6).

County council officers said that a new primary school will be built at the site while maintaining both schools fully operational. When completed, the council will demolish the infant and junior buildings.

At the decision day, the county council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd, said that in terms of transition, a primary school would be “a much better position for the children” since, for some children, it is a “significant change”.

“I have now agreed to proceed to two formal consultations on each of these proposals. I encourage parents with children at the schools and everyone with an interest in the proposals to take part in these consultations and to share their views.”

