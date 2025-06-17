Three schools in Leigh Park could be merged to create on larger all-through school to cope with falling pupil numbers.

Residents are set to be asked for their views on the possible merger of the Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools and Park Community School, although the two locations would still be used under one management arrangement.

On Wednesday, 25 June, Hampshire County Council’s cabinet lead member for children’s services, Councillor Roz Chadd, will consider whether to open an informal consultation on the proposed amalgamation, which would create an all-through school accommodating children aged four to 16 years old.

The proposed consultation has been requested by both governing bodies of the schools, following a decline in pupil numbers at the Riders Federation over several years.

Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools in Leigh Park, Havant | Google

This has created significant budget pressures at the infant and junior schools as school funding is directly linked to the number of pupils, with reduced funding having an impacts on their long-term stability. The schools in Kingsclere Avenue also face ongoing performance challenges, with both currently judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted, while the nearby secondary school Park Community School in Middle Park Way has been judged as ‘Good’ since 2017.

Council officials say that merging the Riders Federation with Park Community School would therefore ensure a more financially sustainable and efficient arrangement, while continuing to provide primary education in the local area. This is in line with forecasts which show an ongoing need locally for 30 school places in each primary year.

Having an all-through school would also remove the need for pupils to move between new schools at different key stages, providing them with a consistent educational approach from age four to 16, with a similar arrangement in place at the all-through Mayfield School in Portsmouth.

Officials say that staff would also benefit from a much wider range of resources, further strengthening the overall teaching quality and improving pupils’ outcomes.

Park Community School, Leigh Park, Havant | Google streetview

If ultimately agreed, the amalgamation would be achieved by closing the Riders Federation and extending the age range of Park Community School to become an all-through school for children from Reception to Year 11, from September 2026 operating across both the Riders and Park Community sites.

On 25 June, Councillor Chadd will also be asked to consider whether to give final approval for the amalgamations of Pennington Church of England Infant and Junior Schools in Lymington and of Orchard Lea Infant and Junior Schools in Fareham, following two formal statutory consultations earlier this year.