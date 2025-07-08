Henry Cort Community College is a step closer to being turned into a children’s home as Hampshire County Council tells the Department for Education it is the best option.

Subject to the government’s agreement and planning approval, the new home would replace the ageing Swanwick Lodge with a larger site providing 18 beds.

Hampshire County Council cabinet members have agreed (July 8) that the Henry Cort Community College site in Fareham is the council’s preferred option to secure a new children’s home in Hampshire.

The Henry Cort Community College.

After the idea to turn Stubbington Study Centre into a secure children’s home was rejected, largely due to strong public objections, further evaluation determined that Henry Cort stood out as the only and “most viable” choice for the “much-needed” facility based on the requirements of the Department for Education (DfE).

The school is planned to move to the 900-place secondary school building in North Whiteley, and could open in 2027.

The government department has proposed more than £60 million of investment in the site.

At the meeting, county councillor for Fareham Town, Pamela Bryant, said that because of the plan, she has received an “awful lot of comments” from residents who are talking about “having a prison there”.

“From the onset, they are very clear about what is going to be there”, Cllr Bryant said.

Addressing the comments, county council leader Cllr Nick Adams-King said that the children’s home is not linked to the criminal justice system; on the contrary, it is a home for the most vulnerable children.

Cllr Adams-King said: “To make it clear, this isn’t in any way something that is linked to the criminal justice system. This is for children who are incredibly vulnerable, and the home needs to be secure, not because they present a risk to others, but a risk for themselves quite often.”

Questions about the hockey field on the ground of Henry Cort and used by Fareham Hockey Club, Cllr Adams-King said that the plans would not impact the current use of the site.

“The hockey club will stay where they are. They are not affected. We understand that at the moment.”

The county council has confirmed that the children’s home would not require the entire Henry Cort site, and details of the layout would be set out as part of the planning application process. But it said that currently, there are no plans to sell off any part of the site, the council said.

Subject to DfE approval by the end of this year, a longer process would follow, including a planning consultation, which would provide an opportunity for the local community to have its say on the plans.

Should planning consent be granted, work to deliver the new home would not be expected to start on-site until 2028. The council estimated that the potential site could be open by spring 2032, followed by an Ofsted inspection and registration process.