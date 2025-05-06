Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth and Hampshire are set to make a bigger splash on the tourism map after securing national recognition from Visit England.

The newly accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) will unlock fresh funding, national exposure and greater powers to grow the region’s visitor economy — from countryside escapes to coastal city breaks.

The newly established LVEP is now one of 40 LVEPs nationwide, a programme developed and administered by Visit England. It comes after a set of key recommendations following the government’s independent de ‘Bois review’ of the Destination Management Organisation in England’.

The view over Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, to the Solent | Tim Sheerman-Chase/Flickr

The programme creates a portfolio of high-performing partnerships working locally, regionally and nationally on shared priorities and targets to support the growth of the national visitor sector.

Achieving LVEP status is an important milestone for cities to boost regional tourism.

It also gives the partnership power to take a strategic approach to growing the visitor economy across the Solent and Hampshire region, working alongside the existing Isle of Wight LVEP, which was formed in July 2023.

Southampton City Council, Portsmouth City Council, Winchester City Council, and Hampshire County Council will deliver the LVEP, working with the local authorities and key stakeholders.

The formation of the Hampshire, Portsmouth, and Southampton LVEP could improve the visitor economy by collaborating with local businesses, the National Parks, and stakeholders to showcase the region’s unique attractions and drive sustainable growth.

It has the potential to attract new investment, create jobs, and showcase the area’s rich experiences.

Hampshire leaders welcomed the news and advocated for “working with colleagues” to “deliver the best” of each “distinctive” destination and put the region on the national and international map.

Councillor Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “The accreditation of the Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton LVEP is great news. The Visit Portsmouth team already make a huge impact on the destination economy and are keen to work with colleagues across the county to grow the visitor economy and ensure that our local tourism businesses benefit from the additional resources and best practice that being part of an LVEP will provide.”

Visit England director Andrew Stokes said: “The Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) programme is transforming the visitor economy landscape in England, supporting its growth in a more inclusive, accessible and regenerative way, and I am delighted to welcome the Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton LVEP.”

“Working together, the LVEPs are simplifying our tourism landscape, ensuring England continues to be a compelling destination for both domestic and international visitors. As Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton is established as an LVEP, VisitEngland will provide ongoing support, including a dedicated regional lead”.

Hampshire County Council has been contacted for a comment.