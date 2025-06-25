An informal consultation will be launched to seek views about the proposal to merge three schools into one in Leigh Park due to falling pupil numbers.

Residents can submit their views on the potential merger of the Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools and Park Community School, which would create an all-through school catering to children aged four to 16 years old.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet lead member for children’s services, Councillor Roz Chadd, has agreed on the recommendations to launch the informal consultation requested by both governing bodies of the schools following a decline in pupil numbers at the Riders Federation over several years.

Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools in Leigh Park, Havant | Google

The situation has created significant budget pressure at the infant and junior schools. Additionally, the schools in Kingsclere Avenue also face ongoing performance challenges, with both currently being judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted.

The Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools and Park Community School serve communities in Havant that experience significant social and economic challenges and are among the 50 schools in the local authority with the highest levels of need, the council said.

Council officers said that merging the Riders Federation with Park Community School would, therefore, ensure a more financially sustainable and efficient arrangement while continuing to provide primary education in the local area.

It will also eliminate the need for pupils to transition between new schools at different key stages, providing them with a more consistent educational approach.

On her decision day, Cllr Chadd said: “Going into informal consultation is the right thing to do, then looking at the outcome of that and finally move into statutory consultation.

"This has the potential to support the community."

The consultation will propose the closure of Riders Infant School and Riders Junior School and a change to the age range of Park Community School to four to 16 years, effective from September 2026.

The consultation will open on Friday, June 27 and run until Monday, July 28.

Details of the consultation, including public drop-in events, will be published on the County Council’s website.