A council leader has blasted “incorrect” and “misleading” statements made in a joint bid by a dozen authorities in their proposal for a shake-up of local government.

Hampshire County Council has demanded the removal of criticism made by 12 other councils, including Portsmouth City Council and the district councils for Fareham, Havant and Winchester, in their local government reorganisation submission.

The call comes after the 200-page submission from councils about their preferred plans for the abolition of the current two-tier system.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Nick Adams-King, said there is no “single right answer” to local government reorganisation | Hampshire County Council

In an open letter to the 12 local authority leaders, Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King said it was “shameful” authorities opted to criticise the services that his council delivers and, “by extension, the staff delivering those services”.

In the letter, he said being “staggered” by the lack of respect shown to public servants by each of the 12 organisations, “whose leaders have knowingly endorsed and put their names to such a document”.

He added: “And rather than accepting that it is entirely valid to consider a range of options, you seem to be making untrue and irresponsible comments in relation to the alternatives presented in an attempt to undermine or diminish the county council and East Hampshire’s case rather than focusing on evidencing your own case.”

Several statements were included in the submission regarding “fragmented commissioning” and “poor alignment” between the county council and district services, workforce instability and leadership turnover, and centralised decisions-making around children and young people.

One of what Cllr Adams-King says is “untrue” related to the local NHS providers and the support they showed to the county council’s proposal for the North Hampshire model.

According to the 12, their support and views are “born out of frustration” with their current relationship with the county council and “attempts to work collaboratively” and a “lack of transparency about their current financial situation”.

